Sumbul Touqeer denies rumours of saying 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

There is a lot of buzz going around that 'Imlie' actress Sumbul Touqeer has turned down the offer for joining 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: There is a lot of buzz going around that 'Imlie' actress Sumbul Touqeer has turned down the offer for joining 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

However, she has denied all these rumours, saying that post 'Bigg Boss 16', she hasn't been offered the stunt based reality show.

Sumbul said: "Post 'Bigg Boss 16' offers have been coming, I am not in a hurry to sign a show. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has not been offered to me as yet, if the offer comes, I will surely consider it. I respect Rohit Shetty as well as the show. The show has been a game changer for a lot of celebrities and it is one of the top adventure based reality shows."

The actress is known for her work in 'Article 15', 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein', and later she rose to fame with her titular role in the show 'Imlie'.

Recently, Sumbul has started a YouTube channel in which she keeps sharing videos about herself and uses it to interact with her fans.

While talking about it, she added: "I always wanted to have my own YouTube channel. It is an in-thing and it is a direct medium to connect with your audiences."

Quite satisfied with her career growth, she said: "I believe in living life one day at a time, life is beautiful and one must count their blessings. My father Touqeer Khan has given me an excellent upbringing, I am grateful for everything in life."

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/05/2023 - 11:59

