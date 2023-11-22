Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’

MUMBAI: The drama is at an all-time high in Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ with a rift between Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and Adhiraj (Mishkat Varma) becoming a breeding ground for misunderstanding. The seeds of doubt sown by Kavya’s estranged fiancé, Shubham (Anuj Sullere), peak when he alleges Adhiraj's involvement in a scheme that led to Rajeev's imprisonment. However, destiny has other plans in store for Kavya and Adhiraj as an air of romance unexpectedly envelops the duo.

During the Diwali party, despite Shubham's attempts to keep them apart, circumstances lead to Kavya and Adhiraj coming together on the dance floor. In a moment of closeness, Kavya and Adhiraj share a romantic dance performance, a testament to their undeniable chemistry. Speaking about the ongoing track, Mishkat Varma shares, “While Kavya and Adhiraj are stuck in a storm of misunderstandings, there is still a lot of love and respect they have for each other. It was really fun shooting this sequence as both Sumbul and I enjoy a shared passion for dancing and we hope the viewers like it too!”

The burning question remains - will Adhiraj confess his feelings for Kavya?

