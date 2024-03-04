Sumbul Touqeer reveals the unforgettable way of being asked out on a date; Says ‘Kisi ne rose diya tha…’

She has done well in every situation, whether it is her time on Bigg Boss 16 or her role as the show's title character Imlie. Sumbul recently shared the most gracious manner she has ever been asked out on a date in an interview with the popular news portal.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 12:02
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer gained enormous popularity at a young age and never stopped captivating viewers with her role in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She has done well in every situation, whether it is her time on Bigg Boss 16 or her role as the show's title character Imlie. Sumbul recently shared the most gracious manner she has ever been asked out on a date in an interview with the popular news portal.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Kavya actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals the secret of how she gets through the night shift)

Sumbul Touqeer was 'questioned during the interview to find out how she had been asked on a date in the past. In response, the actress said that she was an introvert in school and used to report everyone who did so to the principal. She also said, "Sab itna darr gaye ki 10th tak mujhe kuch bola hi nahi (Everyone got so scared of me that till 10th standard, no one said anything to me)."

Moreover, the next moment, Sumbul commented, "Mujhe teacher's day pe kisi ne rose diya tha. Wo bhi nakli rose aur mujhe bola tha ki yeh kabhi murjhayega nahi. Aur tab mujhe laga 'aww so sweet.' Maine fir principal ko de diya. Yeh hua tha (Someone gave me a rose on teacher's day. It was an artificial rose and he told me that it would never wither. And then I felt 'aww so sweet.' I then gave it to the principal. This happened)."

One of the most well-known television actresses in the industry is Sumbul Touqeer. She did a few programs as a young artist before landing the main part in the daily soap opera Imliee. Prior to Imlie, in 2019 Sumbul debuted in Bollywood with the film Article 15.

The actress continued to take part in Bigg Boss 16, a reality show hosted by Salman Khan. She made a comeback to television with Kavya: Ek Junoon, Ek Jazbaa. Mishkat Varma plays the antithesis of Sumbul Touqeer in it.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Kavya actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan reveals the secret of how she gets through the night shift)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Pinkvilla

Kavya Giriraj Adhiraj Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Varma TV news Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Sony TV Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon Radhika
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Raj Shekhar is a talented artist. He has penned some extremely heartfelt songs and has recived a lot of...
Boney Kapoor breaks silence over rumoured feud with Anil Kapoor, calls it ‘ridiculous’
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has clarified that his comment that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting the...
“I paid attention to small details like his gestures and how he speaks,” Gurpreet Singh dives deep into his character Mr Baig in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj keeps viewers hooked with its interesting story, tackling gender roles and the complexities...
Tensions soar in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ as Yukti faces off against DJ in a battle of wits
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s show ‘Vanshaj’ revolves around Yuvika (Anjali Tatrari), who disrupts traditional family norms by...
Sumbul Touqeer reveals the unforgettable way of being asked out on a date; Says ‘Kisi ne rose diya tha…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer gained enormous popularity at a young age and never stopped captivating viewers with her role in...
Kundali Bhagya fame Paras Kalnawat shares health updates with devoted fans; Says ‘Unwell since last few days but has been shooting regularly’
MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat, a well-known actor, has a large fan base on social media because of his engaging personality...
Recent Stories
Raj Shekhar
Animal: ‘Pehle Bhi Main was a challenge as we had to pen a love song with Zoya without hampering the integrity of Ranvijay,’ says lyricist Raj Shekhar - EXCLUSIVE
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Gurpreet Singh
“I paid attention to small details like his gestures and how he speaks,” Gurpreet Singh dives deep into his character Mr Baig in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’
Vanshaj
Tensions soar in Sony SAB’s ‘Vanshaj’ as Yukti faces off against DJ in a battle of wits
Ansh Bagri
Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘Girls get attracted to my looks but then they cannot match up to my disciplined lifestyle’ - EXCLUSIVE
Karan Kundrra
Karan Kundrra finally reacts to the breakup rumors with Tejasswi Prakash; Says ‘People are saying we broke up, or she got married to someone else’
Rohit
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'
Vivek
Vivek Dahiya reveals how he was replaced by Fawad Khan in the movie Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor - Exclusive