Sumbul Touqeer reveals the unforgettable way of being asked out on a date; Says ‘Kisi ne rose diya tha…’

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer gained enormous popularity at a young age and never stopped captivating viewers with her role in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She has done well in every situation, whether it is her time on Bigg Boss 16 or her role as the show's title character Imlie. Sumbul recently shared the most gracious manner she has ever been asked out on a date in an interview with the popular news portal.

Sumbul Touqeer was 'questioned during the interview to find out how she had been asked on a date in the past. In response, the actress said that she was an introvert in school and used to report everyone who did so to the principal. She also said, "Sab itna darr gaye ki 10th tak mujhe kuch bola hi nahi (Everyone got so scared of me that till 10th standard, no one said anything to me)."

Moreover, the next moment, Sumbul commented, "Mujhe teacher's day pe kisi ne rose diya tha. Wo bhi nakli rose aur mujhe bola tha ki yeh kabhi murjhayega nahi. Aur tab mujhe laga 'aww so sweet.' Maine fir principal ko de diya. Yeh hua tha (Someone gave me a rose on teacher's day. It was an artificial rose and he told me that it would never wither. And then I felt 'aww so sweet.' I then gave it to the principal. This happened)."

One of the most well-known television actresses in the industry is Sumbul Touqeer. She did a few programs as a young artist before landing the main part in the daily soap opera Imliee. Prior to Imlie, in 2019 Sumbul debuted in Bollywood with the film Article 15.

The actress continued to take part in Bigg Boss 16, a reality show hosted by Salman Khan. She made a comeback to television with Kavya: Ek Junoon, Ek Jazbaa. Mishkat Varma plays the antithesis of Sumbul Touqeer in it.

