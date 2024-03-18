Sumbul Touqeer talks about Ramadan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 01:30
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI : Actress Sumbul Touqeer says that Ramadan is an extremely special period for her. She says that the firmly believes that all prayers are answered during this time. 

“Ramadan is a period of purification, a holy month during which I feel good and positive. It is a cleansing period for our soul. I believe in the power of prayers and wish peace and happiness for everyone,” she says.

Talking about how she will observe fasts this year, she says, “As I have a show on air (Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon), I will be shooting, but whenever possible, I may keep a few roze.”

She adds, “I enjoy celebrating Iftar as a feast, and I love eating fruits, seviyan, sheer korma, and ferni. My special tradition is to celebrate with my entire family, where all my cousins meet and also, we receive Eidi from my chachus and badepapa. The love and togetherness with my family make Ramadan truly memorable for me.”

The actress has a lot of pray for this year. “My wish is to pray, start and break my fast with my entire family, creating joyous and special moments together. During this special month, I feel more positive and purified. I believe strongly in the strength of prayers, and it's a time when I focus on connecting spiritually. The energy around me seems to be cleansing and uplifting,” she says.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Sumbul Touqeer Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 01:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Meet Anita Raj who is being loved in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai for he performance!
MUMBAI : Anita Raj, currently portraying Kaveri Poddar (Dadisa) in Rajan Shahi’s “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, has...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep talks about the show going off air
MUMBAI : Actress Sheeba Akashdeep, who is better known as Pammi Sood from Rajan Shahi’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si,...
Rani Mukerji reveals she is proud of doing Mrs. Chatterjee and Norway
MUMBAI: Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway is undoubtedly one of the best films of Rani Mukerji, and her character remains...
Ishaan Singh Manhas talks about his OTT debut with Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
MUMBAI : Actor Ishaan Singh Manhas who is known for his roles in shows like Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Mere Angne Mein, Ek...
Sheezan Khan on Ramadan: The entire 30 days feels like a festival
MUMBAI : Ramadan is a treasured time for actor Sheezan Khan, and his family. He says that he makes sure to be his best...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Meet Anita Raj
Meet Anita Raj who is being loved in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai for he performance!
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep talks about the show going off air
Ishaan Singh Manhas
Ishaan Singh Manhas talks about his OTT debut with Raisinghani vs Raisinghani
Sheezan Khan
Sheezan Khan on Ramadan: The entire 30 days feels like a festival
Dheeraj Dhoopar
I have never played such a character: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Rabb Se Hai Dua
Ravi Dubey
New story Unfolds in Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Dalchini