Sumbul Touqeer talks about Ramadan

MUMBAI : Actress Sumbul Touqeer says that Ramadan is an extremely special period for her. She says that the firmly believes that all prayers are answered during this time.

“Ramadan is a period of purification, a holy month during which I feel good and positive. It is a cleansing period for our soul. I believe in the power of prayers and wish peace and happiness for everyone,” she says.

Talking about how she will observe fasts this year, she says, “As I have a show on air (Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon), I will be shooting, but whenever possible, I may keep a few roze.”

She adds, “I enjoy celebrating Iftar as a feast, and I love eating fruits, seviyan, sheer korma, and ferni. My special tradition is to celebrate with my entire family, where all my cousins meet and also, we receive Eidi from my chachus and badepapa. The love and togetherness with my family make Ramadan truly memorable for me.”

The actress has a lot of pray for this year. "My wish is to pray, start and break my fast with my entire family, creating joyous and special moments together. During this special month, I feel more positive and purified. I believe strongly in the strength of prayers, and it's a time when I focus on connecting spiritually. The energy around me seems to be cleansing and uplifting," she says.


















