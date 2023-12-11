Sumbul Touqeer urges everyone to celebrate a peaceful, cracker free Diwali

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 11/12/2023 - 08:15
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer, who is playing the lead role in “Kavya”, is happy with the way her career has shaped up. She played the lead in Imlie, and has done many hit shows like Jodha Akbar, Ganga, Balveer and Chandragupta Maurya.

For the uninitiated, she made headlines when she participated in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss. On the difference between daily show and  reality shows she says, “Daily soaps are like dal chawal, the audience relate and often become one with the show characters. In reality shows, the content is unpredictable and that generates a lot of curiosity. People know me by name now and come to click selfies with me wherever I go."

Sumbul considers herself a people’s person. "I always value my fans," she smiles. Much like others, the actor is enjoying the festive season that has already started. And, Diwali is just around the corner.

"I have been brought up in a cosmopolitan environment  so I celebrate all the festivals and I request my fans to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali. One shouldn’t burn  crackers. Look at the pollution all around and it is affecting us all. So, if we can’t solve the problem we should not increase the problem. One must celebrate Diwali peacefully, spend time with family, dress up nicely and splurge on delicious delicacies. I would also wish all my viewers to continue showering their love towards my show Kavya and have a safe cracker free Diwali," she ends with a smile.

