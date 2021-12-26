Sumeet Raghavan on 'Wagle Ki Duniya' track that highlights struggles of firefighters

MUMBAI: Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who is essaying the role of Rajesh Wagle in the sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', shares about the upcoming track wherein the relevance of firefighters has been highlighted.

Sumeet Raghavan said: "This experience was by all means, challenging, and even as we acted out the scenes, we were a little scared. I can't imagine the struggles our real firefighters put themselves through for our safety and well-being. We often forget about the gruesome conditions they put themselves through to keep us safe."

'Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey' is based on the cartoon character, 'The Common Man' created by legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman. The story brings out issues related to the common man. It features Sumeet Raghavan as Rajesh Wagle, a manager in a courier company and Pariva Pranati as his wife, Vandana Wagle.

The upcoming episode will see how the building in which the Wagle family lives catches fire and how they are scared and distressed. The firefighters come to their rescue, putting their own lives at risk.

The actor adds: "These episodes are dedicated to our bravehearts for their relentless hard work, and we can't thank them enough for their magnanimous contribution to society. This is our small effort to showcase heartfelt gratitude. These episodes will bring a lot of twists and turns, so I'm excited for the viewers to see how the firefighters save us from this doom."

SOURCE : IANS





