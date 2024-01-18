Sumeet Raghavan's singing journey as Rajesh in Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' mirrors his real-life passion for music

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s 'Wagle Ki Duniya' stands out as a relatable show that mirrors the daily highs and lows of the common man. In the ongoing narrative, the character of Rajesh, skilfully portrayed by the renowned actor Sumeet Raghavan, embarks on a soul-stirring journey into the world of music. Learning singing to navigating auditions and dealing with the demands of his newfound passion, Rajesh's quest becomes a heartfelt portrayal of one pursuing his lifelong dream.

Interestingly, much like his character's love for singing, Sumeet has always had a part of his heart dedicated to music. When the cameras aren't rolling, the actor is often seen singing, playing the harmonium, and creating a musical mehfil with the cast and crew. Hence, the track of his character sharing this passion becomes a creative boon for the actor. While the journey of music for Rajesh is yet to unfold, Sumeet Raghavan's acting journey has merged with his passion for music, beautifully combining work and passion for the actor.

Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle said, “Being a part of Wagle Ki Duniya has been a series of unforgettable moments. From the honour of performing in front of Mr Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati to now witnessing my character pursue his life-long dream of singing, it's truly a journey where dreams are turning into reality. The current storyline isn't just a scripted journey for Rajesh, it strikes a chord with my fondness for music. Exploring Rajesh's path has allowed me to integrate my passion into the character, creating an authentic connection to the role. And for an actor, there is no greater joy than coming to the sets and embodying your character through a personal lens.”

