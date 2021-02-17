Sumit Arora bags Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update form the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about the second installment of Jijaji Chhat Par Hai. (Read here: Shubhashish Jha to play the male lead in SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain 2? )

It was TellyChakkar that reported the second season of the show will hit the tube and that Hiba Nawab will be retained. We also informed our viewers about Soma Rathod, Anup Upadhyay, Rashmi Bawa, and Feroz Khan being retained, while Shubhashish Jha has been roped in to play the male lead.

Now, the latest buzz is that popular actor Sumit Arora has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

Sumit is known for his stint in projects like Chidya Ghar and Lapata Gunj among several others.

We couldn’t connect with the actor for a comment.

Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai will have an eerie flavour. The show will revolve around a dispute of two families over a haunted property.

Are you excited for the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain to return with season 2 )