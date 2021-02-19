Sumit Vyas recalls childhood naughtiness gone wrong on Bingo! Comedy Adda’s next episode

MUMBAI: Sunday’s entertainment quotient has found an all new high with Bingo! Comedy Adda premiering on television with Star Plus. The upcoming episode of Bingo! Comedy Adda is all set to feature, Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh in their best candid comedy avatars. They will be seen engaging with RJ Naved of ‘Mirchi Murga’ Fame in a freewheeling and entertaining conversation, and in the process will also be seen spilling out the beans on some laughter-filled personal experiences.

During a fun chat on the show with host RJ Naved, Sumit Vyas reveals, “Usually the principal would call my mother or beat me for my mischief during school hours. However, one day the principal asked my father to visit him and complained about me, which was very shameful for me. This called for payback and I discreetly burst a cracker in the principal’s cupboard. The sound it made was larger than what I had anticipated and it caused a ton of hullabaloo among my classmates," inciting surprise and a hearty laughter from RJ Naved and the audience. He additionally advised viewers saying, “Please do not try this stunt”.

Furthermore, Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh will also be seen enjoying Bingo! Comedy Adda’s various segments like Mad News, Tedhe Sawaal and Boing! Pranks with the host, RJ Naved.

Link to the promo video

Since its television take-off, Bingo! Comedy Adda has already received overwhelming response from viewers who get a glimpse of their favourite celebrities in their most funny and witty avatars. To watch Sumit Vyas and Nidhi Singh and a slew of other celebrities opening up about their hilarious encounters, tune in to Bingo! Comedy Adda every Sunday at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Previous episodes of the show can be viewed on Bingo!’s official YouTube channel.