Sumrit Shahi: Arranged marriages are not an outdated concept

MUMBAI: Who says arranged marriages don’t happen anymore? People might be looking for love on dating platforms but writer Sumrit Shahi feels that this is not much different than an arranged marriage set up. “I personally don't think arranged marriages are an outdated concept. If you think of it, arranged marriages are like Tinder sponsored by parents because it's basically meeting someone it's just like how do you meet someone on a dating app today. You meet someone, you talk to that person, if you like that person, you go ahead,” says Sumrit, who has written shows such as ‘Veera’, ‘Tu Suraj Mein Saanjh Piya Ki’ and ‘Sadda Haq’. His book, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’, has also been made into a web series now.

He adds, “So for me personally, even though love marriages are more common because you want to be in a relationship and get to know the person before settling down with the person, I feel that arranged marriages are actually not an outdated concept anymore, people are going back to them because where do you meet new people. I am all for the concept of arranged marriages.”