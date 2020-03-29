Sumrit Shahi: TV content is still tacky and regressive

MUMBAI: Writer Sumrit Shahi, who has written shows such as Pyar Tune Kya Kiya and Sadda Haq as well as web series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, says that TV content needs to improve. “I actually switched on the television set recently when I was in a hotel and I ended up watching the stuff. It was very nostalgic. It still has tacky and regressive content as it was a couple of years ago and it’s become more aggressive and now it is disturbing to a new human level,” he says.

The writer feels that web writing is the most challenging. “I think writing for the web is actually the most difficult out of all three platforms – films, web and TV, because the television is still involuntarily playing in our households and we end up watching it. When it comes to films, it is a collective experience that you have selected to go through so the attention is not divided. But when it comes to the web, if the content does not engage you in the first five minutes then there are so many distractions to take your attention away,” he says.

Sumrit, who has also written novels such as Just Friends, A Lot Like Love, says that he loves writing for the web as well as writing books. “I would want a mix of both because I enjoy doing both. But the plan right now is to write for the web till May because I am doing a couple of things right now. I will then take a break and write a book because writing a book is my first love,” he says.

Talking about his future plans, he says, “I have signed a couple of shows, Dev DD season 2 for Alt Balaji is next for sure. There are other shows that I can't talk about right now. The latter half of the year would be extremely exciting for sure.” Sumrit Shahi is currently in Chandigarh with his family spending quality time and rest of the time working on creative ideas as the show must go on!