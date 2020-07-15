Sunidhi Chauhan gives ‘Breathless’ twist to legendary tonic Cinkara

MUMBAI: Sunidhi Chauhan, a critically acclaimed Bollywood playback singer, sings ‘Breathless’ songs for Hamdard Laboratories iconic tonic brand ‘Cinkara’s’ new campaign. The singer renders her voice to ‘Ek our Ek Gyarah’ and depicts the breathless life of the supermom and her family in the campaign. The Breathless campaign captures the everyday hustle of individuals who are leading a breathless life while they play multiple roles from morning to evening. Today life demands to tap your feet to match up with the fast-paced life without a pause and, the campaign applauds all mothers for their never give up the mantra.

Also read: Meet the replica of Sunidhi Chauhan

Commenting on her association with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) Sunidhi Chauhan said, “I am very happy to be associated with Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) and Cinkara surely is a very good health tonic for the entire family. Also, I am very proud to sing the Cinkara breathless song as it resonates with me and my life. We all are juggling to do so many things every day and especially want to dedicate this song to all the mothers and homemakers who take care of their family’s health.”

Cinkara is an iconic revitalizing tonic that restores lost energy, increases appetite, improves debility and conditions of fatigue, and is effective in convalescence with the goodness of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. It contains six essential Vitamins along with four minerals and nine effective herbs to keep the body strong, healthy, and agile. Cinkara tonic is available on various e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Healthmug.

Also read: Meet the replica of Sunidhi Chauhan