Sunil Grover can't get enough of his own picture; calls himself sexy

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one personality of the glamour world who needs no introduction. He is not just a terrific actor but also a great comedian who can make you go ROFL. Sunil has been a part of a number of super hit TV shows and movies. The actor is popularly known for his shows like Gutur Gu, and Kanpur Wale Khuranas, among others. The actor became a household name as Rinku Bhabhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Fans still remember him for this role.

Sunil has a great fan following all over including on social media. The actor has a whopping 3 million followers on Instagram. It is interesting to see that some of Sunil's posts are as hilarious as he is.

And now, the latest post shared by the actor is nothing but just wow. The actor posted a picture of himself where he was looking charming as ever. He looked hot in a white t-shirt and brown jacket. Jet black sunglasses completed Sunil's look.

While fans couldn't stop drooling over Sunil's hot looks, the actor too couldn't get enough of his picture and called himself sexy.

Take a look at Sunil's post.

The picture was clicked by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. Well, we must say it was an incredible click, Ali.

Apart from doing various comedy and TV shows, Sunil has also done a bunch of films and is known for his excellent performances. He has starred in films like Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Gabbar Is Back, Heropanti, Baaghi, Coffee With D, and Pataakha among others.

What do you think about Sunil's latest picture? Tell us in the comments.