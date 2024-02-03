Sunil Grover finds similarities between himself and Sonu's character from Sunflower

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 14:00
Sunil Grover

MUMBAI: The season 2 of the ZEE5’s upcoming dark comedy, ‘Sunflower’, is set to entertain audiences once again with its intriguing storyline. With another murder in the Sunflower Society, the spotlight falls once more on Sonu, essayed by the versatile Sunil Grover, who finds himself entangled in a web of suspicion. As the mystery deepens with the introduction of a new enigmatic tenant and more suspects, viewers are left wondering: who is the real killer? The much-anticipated Sunflower 2 premieres on 1st March, 2024, promises to deliver thrills, laughs, and unexpected twists.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the launch of Sunflower 2, Sunil Grover, renowned for his portrayal of the humorous character Sonu, sheds light on the complexity of the character and the journey of bringing it to life on screen. Sonu, seemingly an ordinary individual, possesses layers that gradually unfold, leaving audiences intrigued and entertained. In a candid conversation, Grover draws parallels between his onscreen character and his real self, strongly believing that he resonates with Sonu’s character traits.

Sunil Grover reflects on Sonu's character, stating, "I find a lot of similarities with Sonu's character in Sunflower. The character may look very simple, but it has multiple shades. It might appear straightforward, but there are depths to it. My character exudes a loner attitude, yet he finds moments of joy everywhere, much like myself. He may appear dumb, but he is very smart. He strives to make friends and claims to be the best salesman of the year. He can sell anything, anywhere, to anyone. Understanding him took me about a week or so! But with the second season of the show, I find myself thoroughly enjoying this character."

If you haven’t watched Sunflower season 1 yet, now is the time! Mark your calendars to witness what happens next on Sunflower 2 premiering on March 1st exclusively on ZEE5.

Sunflower Sunflower 2 Sunil Grower Adah Sharma ZEE5 Vikas Bahl OTT Series OTT NEWS Kapil Sharma Show Digital News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 14:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Faisal Shaikh opens up about his marriage plans ‘Inshallah ek dedh saal mein…’
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Jhanak SPOILER: Dada Bhai encourages Jhanak, Assuring her success soon
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba: Exclusive! Kavya PUSHES Omi into a ditch
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Anjali Anand reveals what Farah Khan texted her after she got eliminated
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Pandya Store SPOILER: Really! Chiku takes his revenge and makes sure they are bankrupt
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Sunil Grover finds similarities between himself and Sonu's character from Sunflower
MUMBAI: The season 2 of the ZEE5’s upcoming dark comedy, ‘Sunflower’, is set to entertain audiences once again with its...
Recent Stories
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi joins hands with biggies on world stage
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Anjali Anand reveals what Farah Khan texted her after she got eliminated
Mirzapur
Mirzapur: TV actors which would be the perfect choice if the series was recreated on the small screen!
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone & Tanuj Virwani Unveil Splitsvilla X5’s Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please'. Song Out Now!
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India Season 3 Promo: Sharks express SKEPTICISM towards hair extension company products despite impressive sales figures
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks help from PM Narendra Modi after friend's tragic MURDER in the US
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!