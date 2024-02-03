Sunil Grover finds similarities between himself and Sonu's character from Sunflower

MUMBAI: The season 2 of the ZEE5’s upcoming dark comedy, ‘Sunflower’, is set to entertain audiences once again with its intriguing storyline. With another murder in the Sunflower Society, the spotlight falls once more on Sonu, essayed by the versatile Sunil Grover, who finds himself entangled in a web of suspicion. As the mystery deepens with the introduction of a new enigmatic tenant and more suspects, viewers are left wondering: who is the real killer? The much-anticipated Sunflower 2 premieres on 1st March, 2024, promises to deliver thrills, laughs, and unexpected twists.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the launch of Sunflower 2, Sunil Grover, renowned for his portrayal of the humorous character Sonu, sheds light on the complexity of the character and the journey of bringing it to life on screen. Sonu, seemingly an ordinary individual, possesses layers that gradually unfold, leaving audiences intrigued and entertained. In a candid conversation, Grover draws parallels between his onscreen character and his real self, strongly believing that he resonates with Sonu’s character traits.

Sunil Grover reflects on Sonu's character, stating, "I find a lot of similarities with Sonu's character in Sunflower. The character may look very simple, but it has multiple shades. It might appear straightforward, but there are depths to it. My character exudes a loner attitude, yet he finds moments of joy everywhere, much like myself. He may appear dumb, but he is very smart. He strives to make friends and claims to be the best salesman of the year. He can sell anything, anywhere, to anyone. Understanding him took me about a week or so! But with the second season of the show, I find myself thoroughly enjoying this character."

If you haven’t watched Sunflower season 1 yet, now is the time! Mark your calendars to witness what happens next on Sunflower 2 premiering on March 1st exclusively on ZEE5.