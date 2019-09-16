News

Is Sunil Grover returning to The Kapil Sharma Show?

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians. The actor is popular for his performance as Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati in popular comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show. He also entertained audience with his film work. He recently won hearts as Vilayati in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat. However, he is more popular for his work in The Kapil Sharma Show. 

In fact, Sunil was once synonymous with The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, he wrote a cryptic tweet that has left fans guessing. The comedian shared his signature Rinku Bhabhi line - 'mere husband mujhko' - and said that nothing remains the same forever. 

Sunil tweeted, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko..." This made fans wonder if he's returning to TKSS. 

They also requested Sunil to make a comeback. One of the users wrote, "Is that a hint...." Another commented, "U r great sir....we respect ur decision but pls come back sir....a good heart is waiting for another good heart."

