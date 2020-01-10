Sunny Leone chooses Abdullah Pathan- the strongest man on VMate as her Mr. V

MUMBAI: VMate’s New Year Dhamaka campaign #SunnyKaNewYearCall finally saw a winner going on a date with Sunny Leone as she chose the strongest man on VMate as her Mr. V.

Abdullah Pathan from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the campaign winner to go on a date with Sunny Leone! The strongman ('local hulk') from Moradabad, Abdullah is already a popular video creator with over 6 lakh followers on VMate. To win a date with Sunny he created many videos with his friends and family members around the campaign. His videos were funny, action packed, simple, yet, in one video where he is seen riding a horse cart in a pure filmy fashion declaring that he is coming to date Sunny Leone, was beyond everyone’s comprehension. This reflects Abdullah’s dedication and focus to win the big prize.

The campaign gained instant success after Sunny Leone's speculated love interest who was touted as Mr. V turned out to be VMate, which was allowing users to make a video call video with Sunny Leone to celebrate the new year with a twist. Many social media platforms were buzzing with the news, VMate witnessed millions of curious users creating innovative videos with the campaign's hashtag making it one of the most popular campaigns online. Various videos with hilarious memes, funny expressions, macho attitude, and ravishing style went viral on social platforms.

According to Abdullah, “Meeting Sunny Leone is definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I am thankful to VMate for providing me with the same. I am also amazed by the humbleness of Sunny Leone who made me feel comfortable with her presence and was curious to know about my future plans. To my surprise as a momento she has given me autographed boxing gloves and did liked my videos. With VMate helping me to gain popularity and earn money, I am sure that one day my dream to be in WWE and launching a gym to inspire young children to take up fitness will come true.”

"This has been a wonderful journey, saw so many videos from so many creators. Many were actually funny and comic but what Abdullah did was absolutely wonderful. In a way, it is also humbling to know how many people actually love you. I wish best of luck to Abdullah for his future.", said Sunny.

VMate has become a rage among the youth of India across the country for introducing exciting social media campaigns which also allow them to win bumper prizes such as a car, a scooty, latest smartphones, and more. Recently, VMate had concluded its #VMateFilmistan campaign with more than 7.8 lakh people winning prizes worth Rs. 2.65 crores. In the past also, VMate gained popularity for introducing unique campaigns such as its association with Nach Baliye Season 9, Diwali Campaign and more. Many VMate creators, who are common people, are earning money via VMate videos and transforming their lives by achieving their dreams.