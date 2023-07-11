Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh & Esha Gupta turn judges for unique mentor-based reality show ‘Glam Fame’

Whatever Productions and Krishna Kunj Production Launch 'Glam Fame' Mentor-Based Fashion Reality Show Releasing Soon on JioCinema
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:23
Glam Fame

Mumbai: A sizzling and transformative journey through the world of fashion and glamour has been set in motion as Whatever Productions, Krishna Kunj Production and Anaika Production have launched 'Glam Flame,' a one-of-its-kind mentor-based reality show. Designed for both aspiring male and female models, Glam Flame is a pioneering show that aims to set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a distinguished panel of judges, featuring Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound insights and industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step are esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. The captivating journey of Glam Fame - Season 1 will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes.

Glam Flame is not your typical reality show—it's a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring Personal Interviews and Group Discussion Rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Throughout the series, viewers will be captivated by the contestants' compelling evolution in areas of grooming, fitness, portfolio development, and choreography. As the journey unfolds, the contestants will encounter distinctive challenges and hidden elements designed to test their resolve and determination, ultimately allowing the most exceptional talents to shine brightly in the grand finale.

Sunny Leone, who is one of the pivotal judges of the show, shares, “Fashion isn't just about clothes; it is about empowerment. When you step onto that runway, you're owning who you are. You're telling the world, 'This is me, and I'm confident in my skin.' I'm excited to collaborate with Krishna Kunj Production, Whatever Productions & Anaika Production as a judge of Glam Fame because it's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good and believing in yourself.”

Dabboo Ratnani, India's celebrated fashion and lifestyle photographer, expressed, "As a mentor on Glam Fame, my passion for photography and fashion meets its true purpose. I'm thrilled to guide these aspirants on their creative journey. We'll explore the art of visual storytelling and the world of style together. My aim is to help them carve their unique paths in the industry, sharing the knowledge and experiences I've gathered over the years. The focus is on inspiring and empowering the upcoming generation of artists, and I'm delighted to see the makers of the show taking this significant step forward."

Unlike conventional fashion-based shows, Glam Flame is committed to preparing aspiring models for success and aims to reshape the landscape of the modelling industry.  The show doesn't merely hand out titles; it empowers individuals to become models, breaking down barriers such as limited access to proper channels, expert mentors, and financial constraints. In the process, participants get one step closer to their dream of fame.

Glam Fame Sunny Leone Neil Nitin Mukesh Esha Gupta Krishna Kunj JioCinema Reality show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 17:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
MUMBAI : Ranbir and Alia are one of the most popular star couples of this generation. Not only are they a powerhouse of...
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Krishna Kaul and Manit Joura’s power-packed performances at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’ cannot be missed!
MUMBAI : Zee TV is all set to delight its viewers with exclusive Diwali content this festive season as the Luthra...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Raghav tells Viaan that Kathaa will return to him
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Wow! Meet the parents of the actress Disha Patani, Jagdish Singh Patani and Padma Patani
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one such name that has grabbed the attention of the fans over the time with her...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Tara questions why Kunal and Vandana don't get married, making them awkward
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Raha’s first birthday menu includes ribbon sandwiches, chili cheese toast and much more, have a look
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Sonia
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sonia Bansal talks about how she got the offer for the show and reveals if she regrets doing it
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Nine contestants are nominated, whose journey will come to an end in the upcoming week
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui gives it back to Vicky Jain as latter steals ration from his room; fans praise Munawar’s move!
Manasvi Mamgai
Evicted contestant Manasvi Mamgai opens up about her views on fellow contestants Sana, Arun and Munawar in the recent episode of JioCinema’s Bigg Buzz