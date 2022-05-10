Sunny Leone on non-fiction shows: You have to be yourself, and that's challenging

As Sunny Leone kicks off the new season of youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla', the actress on why it is the most exciting genre to pull off. She says non-fiction is always difficult to shoot and perform as one has to be themselves and that's the most challenging and most fun thing to do.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 18:45
Sunny Leone on non-fiction shows: You have to be yourself, and that's challenging

MUMBAI : As Sunny Leone kicks off the new season of youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla', the actress on why it is the most exciting genre to pull off. She says non-fiction is always difficult to shoot and perform as one has to be themselves and that's the most challenging and most fun thing to do.

With the new season in Goa, she tells us that this is the toughest genre to shoot. The actress is soon going to star opposite Vishnu Manchu in the upcoming Pan-India film 'Ginna'.

From shooting a multilingual film to doing an action packed web series, the actress has done it all in 2022. But what turned out to be the most thrilling for her is 'Splitsvilla'.

Revealing the reason, she said: "At its core, this reality show is about love, longing and heartbreak. To see young people go through that journey is both heartening and sometimes tough to judge. Human beings are flawed by nature and so when we show these real emotions on screens, even as judges we find it hard to gauge who is right and who is wrong.

She added: "Moreover, every year, the attempt to do something unexpected and keep the conversations fresh. The whole team endeavours to retain the snazziness of the show and blend it with genuine emotions. Non-fiction is always difficult to shoot and perform. You have to be yourself and sometimes that's the most challenging and most fun thing to do."

Sunny Leone.(photo:instagram)

SOURCE IANS 

Sunny Leone season of youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla' new season in Goa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 10/05/2022 - 18:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the BTS video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin as they shoot for a project
MUMBAI : Aly and Jasmine are one of the most loved couples on television, and the two look adorable together.Initially...
EXCLUSIVE! BALH 2 fame Maanya Singh opens up on her FITNESS routine, shares about her cheats days and much more, says, ''I prefer home-cooked food more than eating outside"
MUMBAI : Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'
MUMBAI : The 1.46-minute teaser of the much-awaited film "Adipurush" was released at a mega event in Ayodhya on Sunday...
Exclusive! “I look forward to do vulnerable characters and keep challenging myself” - Udit Arora
MUMBAI : Udit Arora who was seen and loved in the web series Crash Course which had Annu Kapoor in the leading role, is...
Alia Bhatt says her baby 'relentlessly kicked' during her acceptance speech
MUMBAI: Bollywood star and mum-to-be Alia Bhatt said that her "little one kicked" her "relentlessly" while she was...
Sunny Leone on non-fiction shows: You have to be yourself, and that's challenging
MUMBAI : As Sunny Leone kicks off the new season of youth-based reality show 'Splitsvilla', the actress on why it is...
RECENT STORIES
Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan
'Saif is looking more like Khilji, but not Raavan'