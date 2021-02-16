Sunny Leone reveals about her special bond with Spitsvilla co-star Rannvijay Singha

MUMBAI: The hot and sassy Sunny Leone is a treat to the eyes whenever we see her hosting the show. The actress is currently gearing up for multiple projects. She’s been shooting for her upcoming web show, Anamika. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar performing high-octane action sequences. Apart from that, there’s Splitsvilla 13 on the cards alongside Rannvijay Singha.



For the unversed, Sunny has been hosting the reality show ever since its Season 7, which as in 2014. She shared a sweet camaraderie with Rannvijay and both of them are often in sync. Their off-screen friendship is proof of their continued reunion for over 6 years. Furthermore, fans are equally excited to see them host a new season.

Talking about her bond with Rannvijay Singha, Sunny Leone said, “Splitsvilla has always been a show that is very close to my heart and I have been a part of it since 2014. I am super excited to host it this season as I have already come to Kerala to begin the shoots.”

Also read: https://www. tellychakkar.com/digital/ crashh-review-the-heart- touching-saga-of-sibling-love- 210216



Sunny Leone continued, “It is like a homecoming for me and I cannot wait to return on the sets of Splitsvilla. Rannvijay is a super amazing co-host and both of us bond really really well, we have a lot of fun together.”



The actress will be next seen in Anamika. Talking about her upcoming web show, Sunny continued, “I am currently undergoing intense training sessions for performing those stunts in Anamika. I am really looking forward to performing some high-voltage action scenes in the web show. As an actor, I keep looking for opportunities that help me move out of my comfort zone. I have always wanted to be a part of an action-based project which is headlined by a woman. Anamika is very different from anything that I have done earlier.”

Sunny Leone's glamour image is sure enough to pull off any project she undertakes.

Are you excited about Anamika?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates

Credits: koimoi