Sunny Leone & Tanuj Virwani Unveil Splitsvilla X5’s Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please'. Song Out Now!

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone’s Splitsvilla X5 Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please’ out! Fans are loving her & Tanuj Virwani as hosts

Actress Sunny Leone is all set for the latest season of her popular dating show Splitsvilla. After teasing fans to an exciting prelude to Splitsvilla X5 anthem, Sunny Leone along with her new co-host Tanuj Virwani have unveiled the video of this peppy number, titled 'Ex Squeeze Me Please'. The song, which is sung by Altaf Raja and Akasa Singh, is a perfect glimpse of what to expect in this season of 'Splitsvilla'.

While fans are eagerly waiting to know the theme of this season, they're loving the pair of Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani as hosts. The anthem has surely doubled the anticipation around the upcoming season. The actress shared the song on her social media account and received overwhelming response from the fans. Ever since the first glimpse of Sunny and Tanuj released, fans are eager to see how their camaraderie as hosts will add to the exciting show.

Apart from 'Splitsvilla X5', Sunny will be judging the show ‘Glam Fame’. She has Anurag Kashyap’s much anticipated ‘Kennedy’, which received international acclaim, post its premiere at 2023 Cannes Film Festival. She also has Tamil film titled ‘Quotation Gang’ in the pipeline in which she will be sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff, Priyamani and Sara Arjun.