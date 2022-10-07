Sunny Sachdeva praises his Radha Mohan co-star Shabir Ahluwalia: His passion about his craft, performance and fitness is inspiring

MUMBAI: It seems that Shabir Ahluwalia is quite liked among his co-stars. The latest one to shower praises on the actor is Sunny Sachdeva. Sunny plays the role of Shekher in Prateek Sharma's show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan (PKPNRM), where Shabir plays the titular role of Mohan.

“If I talk about Shabir bhai he is amazing. Working with him and sharing screen with him itself is a big thing. He is a great actor to work with. We learn a lot from him every day. He is passionate about his acting, performance and fitness. Once we all were sitting and talking about something and Shabir Bhai arrived on the set. We got to know that he came on cycle all the way from Lokhandwala to Mira Road. I was shocked,” says Sunny, who bonds well with everyone on the set and calls the PKPNRM team his family.

When his shot is over, the actor, therefore, enjoys spending time with all of them. “I love to sit with the entire Radha Mohan family and talk, play some random guess the word or guess the personality games (smiles). And, while playing we enjoy the laughter, pull each other’s legs and sometimes gain a lot of knowledge and experience from all my co-actor too,” he adds.

Talking about the response his show has been getting, he says, “Well, the audience are showering their love and everyone is always curious to know the further twists in the story, what is going to happen next and why. I am happy that I am a part of this beautiful show and this beautiful team who are working hard, day and night, to make it big for the lovely audience out there.”