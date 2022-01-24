SUPER INTERESTING! Anuj begins his day by this RITUAL with Anupamaa; he admires Rupali for their chemistry in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "It was Rupali who helped me crack the MOCK SHOOT for Anuj Kapadia", Gaurav Khanna SPILLS some interesting beans about his character and co-stars of StarPlus' Anupamaa

Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's striking romance has been the talk of the town and the fans fondly call them #MaAn. In the show, we have seen how Anupama and Anuj relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs.

Well, in the live session of #MaAn, Gaurav Khanna reveals Audience love the chemistry of MaAn and credits Rupali and Rupali, jokingly says, it is always Rupali in the scene, she can single-handedly nail it.

Fans ask him how does he manage to make fans fall for the slow burn romance between #MaAn, he reveals the ritual that he follows for it, 'I come every day and touch Anupamaa's feet she gives me blessings, do her puja, break a coconut and then begin my day.'

Also read:MUST-READ: “Anupamaa has been a game-changer for me”, says Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com