Super Model Of The Year: When Priya Singh made Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut nervous with her hotness

MUMBAI: MTV's show Super Model Of The Year is gaining popularity with each passing day. This time, the judges and the makers are just looking for pure talent and they have found it in 10 models who are competing with each other to win the Super Model tag.

The competition is getting fierce with every stage and the models are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges with their talent and the way they perform the task.

As per the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of MTV India, model Priya Singh has made the judges speechless. It seems while performing a task with Milind Soman and Ujjwala Raut, Priya made these two completely in awe with her performance.

The video shows how the three of them enjoyed the task and also had some fond memories.

Well, Priya is one stunner and this video proves it. We can't wait to see the upcoming episode of the Super Model Of The Year.

