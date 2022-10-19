SUPER! Pakhi shares an adorable Birthday post for her ‘Veeraaa’ Mohit aka Vihan Verma

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively.

Also read: +Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Vinayak goes missing, Pakhi was the one to reveal the truth to Vinayak?

Vihan Verma celebrates his Birthday today and his on-screen sister had a lot of wonderful things to say about him. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma wrote a heartfelt post to him and the actors seem to have even had a cake cutting celebration for Vihan.

Check out the post here!

Aishwarya thinks of Vihan as her little brother and their off-screen bond is pretty evident here!

Meanwhile in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Vinayak learned the truth about his adoption and Sai was berated by the Chavans for revealing it. Sai then very calmly consoled Vinayak to come out of the locked room and he was convinced. Pakhi was grateful to her and even apologized to her.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Vinayak is convinced by Sai, Pakhi stops her from leaving

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

