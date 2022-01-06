SUPER SEXY! Jannat Zubair Rahmani To Sonarika Bhadoria Checkout the sexy beach pictures of these Tv actresses

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Due to the sheer number of characters actresses portray on screen, small-screen actresses are generally linked with being the ever-obedient sanskari bahus in real life. However, watching Indian TV actresses in bikinis has become a trend, much like seeing any other Bollywood actress. So, here are a range of TV actresses ditching their saree-clad to ace up the sexy avatar on the beach.

1. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur stunned the internet by dropping her super sexy pictures all the way from the Maldives on social media. The diva will act with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which will be her Bollywood debut. Her followers are ecstatic to see her in a leading role on the big screen.

2. Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair has left audiences spellbound with stellar acting skills in the television industry. The diva is all set to appear in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Her fans are super excited to see her daring avatar in the show.

3. Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the popular and gorgeous actresses in the television industry. The diva rose to fame for her role as Goddess Parvati in the epic show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She was last seen in the music video Shonk Se, paired opposite Mohsin Khan.

4. Anushka Sen

Anushka Sen is the most well-known and phenomenal actress in the television industry. The diva is all set to collaborate with Korean projects and is super excited for it. The beauty was recently featured in a music video Mast Nazron Se that was released on T-Series.

5. Shiny Doshi

Shiny is currently seen in the popular tv show Pandya Store, which airs on Star Plus. In the show, she is playing the character of Dhara Pandya and her chemistry with Kinshuk Mahajan is much loved by fans. Shiny made her acting debut in Saraswatichandra playing Kusum Desai.

6. Mona Lisa

Monalisa is the most popular and sexiest actress in the television industry. Currently, she and her husband Vikrant Singh has participated in the reality show Smart Jodi. She rose to fame with her role of Daayan Mohana Rathod in the show 'Nazar' which aired on Star Plus. She was last seen in Namak Issk Ka which aired on Colors TV.

