SUPER SEXY! Jannat Zubair Rahmani To Sonarika Bhadoria Checkout the sexy beach pictures of these Tv actresses

Watching Indian TV actresses in bikinis has become a trend, much like seeing any other Bollywood actress.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 14:03
jannat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Due to the sheer number of characters actresses portray on screen, small-screen actresses are generally linked with being the ever-obedient sanskari bahus in real life. However, watching Indian TV actresses in bikinis has become a trend, much like seeing any other Bollywood actress. So, here are a range of TV actresses ditching their saree-clad to ace up the sexy avatar on the beach. 

Also read  SUPER SEXY! Avneet Kaur has a beautiful collection of printed outfits

1. Avneet Kaur 

 

 

Avneet Kaur stunned the internet by dropping her super sexy pictures all the way from the Maldives on social media. The diva will act with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Tiku Weds Sheru, which will be her Bollywood debut. Her followers are ecstatic to see her in a leading role on the big screen. 

2.  Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat Zubair has left audiences spellbound with stellar acting skills in the television industry. The diva is all set to appear in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Her fans are super excited to see her daring avatar in the show. 

3.  Sonarika Bhadoria 

 

 

Sonarika Bhadoria is one of the popular and gorgeous actresses in the television industry. The diva rose to fame for her role as Goddess Parvati in the epic show, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. She was last seen in the music video Shonk Se, paired opposite Mohsin Khan.

4. Anushka Sen

 

 

Anushka Sen is the most well-known and phenomenal actress in the television industry. The diva is all set to collaborate with Korean projects and is super excited for it. The beauty was recently featured in a music video Mast Nazron Se that was released on T-Series.

5. Shiny Doshi

 

 

Shiny is currently seen in the popular tv show  Pandya Store, which airs on Star Plus. In the show, she is playing the character of Dhara Pandya and her chemistry with Kinshuk Mahajan is much loved by fans. Shiny made her acting debut in Saraswatichandra playing Kusum Desai.  

6. Mona Lisa 

 

 

Monalisa is the most popular and sexiest actress in the television industry. Currently, she and her husband  Vikrant Singh has participated in the reality show Smart Jodi. She rose to fame with her role of Daayan Mohana Rathod in the show 'Nazar' which aired on Star Plus. She was last seen in Namak Issk Ka which aired on Colors TV. 

Also read   Exclusive! Feedback from fans is always important, but it should be constructive: Monalisa

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Avneet Kaur Jannat Zubair Rahmani Sonarika Bhadoria Anushka Sen Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 14:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Happiness! Kinjal is safe with baby, Paritosh finds job
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Good News! Parth to begin his new journey with Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode has a lot...
WOW! IMLIE's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan is quite irritated due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Monami and Karan prepare to defeat Param
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers ever since. The...
#AbhiRaGoals: Fans demand Akshara to join StarPlus' pregnancy bandwagon from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Maddam Sir: Upcoming Dhamaka! SHO Amar Vidrohi claims men can lead the Mahila Police Thana to solve women-oriented cases
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen a video of...
Recent Stories
die
Disheartening! Celebs and their shocking unnatural deaths have left everyone heartbroken
Latest Video