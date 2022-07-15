Super Star Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Anandji Virji Shah to grace the show in the upcoming episode

In the upcoming episode of Super Star Singer Season 2 music director Anandji Virji Shah will be gracing the show and will be motivating the contestants to perform well.

Anandji Virji Shah

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

As per sources, Anandji Virji Shah will be gracing the show where he will be interacting with the contestants and the host of the show.

He would be motivating the little kids and will be giving them good training where the contestants will be singing old songs and would take the audience back to the good old days.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

There is no doubt that the contestants are super talented on the show and it becomes tough for the judges to judge them.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show


 

