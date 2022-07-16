Super Star Singer Season 2: Oh No! Arjun Kapoor breaks down as Rituraj’s voice touches his heart during the Father’s Day special episode

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani will be gracing the show where they would be having a fun time with the contestants and the host of the show.

We came across a video where one can see Rituraj dedicating a song to his father as it would be a Father’s Day special episode.

The little lad will be seen singing the song “Tu Mera Dil Tu Meri Jaan” from the movie Akele Hum Akele Tum, and he sings so well that his voice touches the hearts of the judges and the celebrity guest.

Arjun breaks down after listening to him as he remembers his father Boney Kapoor.

Well, no doubt that Rituraj is a very strong contestant on the show and he has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

