Super Star Singer Season 2: Stunning! Salman Ali and his student Mani stun the audience with their smashing jugalbandi

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. 

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol. 

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya. 

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges. 

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing. 

The show has got its top 12 contestants. 

Now, we came across a video of Salman and his student Mani's jugalbandi. They stump the judges with their performance.

( ALSO READ :Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television

There is no doubt that both Salman and Mani both are very talented, and their performance is mesmerizing to watch.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ( ALSO READ :Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show )

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV
