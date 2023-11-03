Super! ‘The show must go on’ is the motto of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars; resume shoot after the major fire

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. This time we bring to you how the actors of the show are getting back to shoot despite the major fire that broke down yesterday.

Star Plus' serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is a very popular show that revolves around the drama of Sai, Virat, and Paakhi. The show recently took a leap and the drama series witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap.

The set of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein had caught fire yesterday and the fire had spread to where the set of the show Banni Chow Home Delivery used to be.

The actors and team are reportedly rescued unscathed and have even shared stories that they are doing well and no severe injuries were sustained.

Now, this morning, despite the major traumatic event yesterday, the team Ghum seems to be high spirited and seems to have resumed shoot for the show.

Ayesha Singh, who essays the character of Dr. Sai Joshi shared a story where she captioned it as, ‘the show must go on’ and we commend the team’s spirit.

The actors from the team sent out stories that they are doing well and even the production house posted in accordance with the incident.

Aishwarya Sharma (Patralekha) too shared a story writing that they will bounce back stronger and we do not have a wink of doubt about this!

