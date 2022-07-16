SUPERB! Channa Mereya's Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani aka Aditya and Ginni are keeping up with this FUN trend and we can't take our eyes off them

MUMBAI : Star Bharat recently rolled out a brand new show Channa Mereya.

The show stars Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani in the lead roles.

The fresh pairing of Karan and Niyati has become an instant hit among the fans.

The show marks Karan's comeback to a TV show after a long time. He is seen playing the role of Aditya Raj Singh while Niyati is seen as Ginni.

Well, Karan and Niyati are having a ball of a time on the set.

A lot of fun Instagram trends are going on and actors never fail to try them.

Niyati and Karan also decided to follow the famous 'Goomi Goomi' trend and we are simply loving it.

Take a look:

Karan and Niyati are making the most of it as they continue to have a gala time amid their shooting.

Well, we definitely think that Karan and Niyati definitely nailed this trend.

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams.

The show also stars Vishvapreet Kaur, Kanwalpreet Singh, Harpal Singh Sokhi, Shakti Anand, Shardul Pandit, Puneet Issar, Ashish Kaul, Jasleen Singh, Aanya Rawal, Tanushree Kaushal, Dhriti Goenka, Mamta Verma, Dhantejas Singh among others.

