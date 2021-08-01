Superb! Check out what these now-grown-up child artists are up to

MUMBAI: Over the last few years, we have seen many young actors work with stars like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rani Mukherji. These child artists are all grown up now.

They actively use Instagram and Twitter to interact with their fans and share trending content. Have a look at all what these now-grown-up child actors are up to.

The Nigam brothers

Siddharth and Abhishek made their acting debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3. The twin brothers essayed the role of young Aamir. Later, Siddharth starred in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Abhishek is currently the part of the fantasy TV series Hero Gayab. Siddharth has worked extensively in music videos.

Ahsaas Channa

Known for playing SRK and Preity Zinta's son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Ahsaas has managed to make a successful career for herself. She has worked in 20 series and 12 films at the age of 21. Her web shows, Girls Hostel, The Kota Factory, and The Interns, Hostel Daze are quite popular amongst the young Indian audience.

Saloni Daini

The Gangubai of the TV world, Saloni is now all grown up and no more the chubby, cutie we all knew. Saloni has turned into a total diva after losing weight.

Roshni Walia

Roshni Walia rose to fame after her TV serial Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and was later a part of shows like Balika Vadhu – Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as a child actor. She was last seen in Tara From Satara.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet began her career with a dance reality TV show and she's one of the most sought after young stars. She has worked in music videos and her Instagram reels on trending dance numbers continue to rule the app.

Credits: Times Now