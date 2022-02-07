News

Superb! Dimpy Ganguly welcomes a new member into the family

MUMBAI: Dimpy Ganguly has been away from the small screen. The actress is enjoying life with her kids and husband Rohit Roy. She has got a new addition to her family.

She took to social media to share that she has bought a swanky new luxury car. She shared a family picture with her new car. Dimpy and Rohit have bought a red Range Rover.

Have a look.

She wrote, "Well that happened today, but also....its not everyday that you get a great family picture shot so effortlessly Red is the color of the month it seems."

Dimpy quit showbiz industry to start a family and is happily married with two kids. Dimpy is a hands-on mother. Recently, on February 5, 2022, on the occasion of Basant Panchami, she shared pictures from Saraswati puja that she performed at her home. She gave a sneak peek of the celebrations on her Instagram account. The actress shared images of her kids.

Dimpy married Rohit in 2015. She has a six-year-old daughter Reanna and a two-year-old son Aaryaan. The actress grabbed headlines for marrying Rahul Mahajan on a television reality show, 'Rahul Ki Dulhaniya'. However, the marriage did not sustain.

