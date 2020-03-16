Superb! Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Divyanka Tripathi have a blast on their vacation, set major travel goals

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the cutest and most adorable divas in the Hindi entertainment industry. For more than 16 years, she has been on top of her game in the TV space. In her illustrious career, she has been a part of exciting projects as an actress, reality show participant, and TV show host.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/kumkum-bhagya-omg-after-the-attack-ranbir-prachi-meets-deadly-accident-220516

She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and her fans adore her for being a down-to-earth celebrity. She is married to actor Vivek Dahiya, and they are one of the most cherished couples in the industry. Divyanka and Vivek are often seen going on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations and keep their fans updated about their adventures.

At present, the duo are spending quality time in Thailand and have been giving us a sneak peek from their vacation. A day ago, Divyanka also posted photos of them visiting a tourist spot in Thailand. Today taking to her Instagram handle Divyanka shared another picture from her holiday. In this picture, the actress can be seen relaxing in a room, and in the caption, she writes, "How I crave for this all year round! #ZenState #MorningsBeLike."

Have a look.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She has been a part of TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale.

Recently, Divyanka was also honored by the CM of Madhya Pradesh. She was honoured with the 'Champions of Change Award' for her exemplary contribution through her roles in the shows and her real life. Vivek Dahiya shared a video on social media and was extremely proud of his wife as she received the award.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/kumkum-bhagya-aww-ranbir-saves-prachi-getting-arrested-rhea-and-aliya-get-shocked

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Pinkvilla