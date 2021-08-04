Superb! This is how Divyanka Tripathi handled being trolled for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi has been part of a several fiction shows. Her stint on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is grabbing headlines. The last few days have been difficult for her because of the trolling. Read on to know what she said about this.

Divyanka says, "I have been trolled for the past few days based on half information. The first one was concerned with me being a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. And the second was pertaining to Saurabh Raaj Jain's eviction in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here too, only half of my byte was shown on TV where I was saying in sarcasm that it is a good strategy to evict someone. Fans may have thought that I wanted him out. I understand content has to be edited in a show but in this case, people saw just that bit which and drew conclusions."

She adds, "Some say you should ignore the trolls because at some point they will get bored and stop. But I think the damage by not responding is far more. The right message should go out at the right time,” she says.

The actress wants people to know that actors have hearts and they get upset too. She explains, “The trolling starts and it continues without people having adequate information or knowledge. They actually forget that there is a real person that they are talking about and these things will affect that person mentally and emotionally. Especially when it comes to celebrities people feel that we are objects who come and go on screen. But we too have emotions and we get affected by these things.”

She reveals, “While responding, I keep in mind that I have to be respectful because maybe they are doing this because they are passionate about a particular topic. I try to step into their shoes and understand what they are feeling. Maybe they are not able to control their emotions and that is why they do such things."

Credits: TOI