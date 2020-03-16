SUPERB! Kaamnaa fame Abhishek Rawat is one terrific actor and THIS video proves it

MUMBAI: Abhishek Rawat is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actor is playing the role of Manav in the show.

Kaamnaa hit the small screens last year and it has been working wonders.

Earlier, Abhishek was paired opposite Chandni Sharma in the show and now, we are seeing him romance actress Ramnitu Chaudhary who is playing Sakshi's character in the show.

Abhishek has been a part of the television industry for several years now and has managed to establish a name for himself.

The actor has proved his meeting in acting with his stellar performances in many shows.

We across a throwback audition video of Abhishek where he is nailing the scene like a pro.

Take a look:

Abhishek is terrific at acting and there is no doubt about it.

The handsome star definitely knows how to prove his talent and this video is apt for it.

Apart from Kaamnaa, Abhishek is known for his roles in shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Ki Kijo, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya, Service Wali Bahu, among others.

Abhishek has been a part of the showbiz world since 2007 when he did a cameo in the show Neelanjana.

He has also done movies like Good Boy Bad Boy, Motichoor Chaknachoor, and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The actor worked as a floor manager on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is when Shah Rukh Khan hosted one of the seasons.

