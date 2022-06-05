Superb! Kamal Haasan to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors.
MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

Now, Southern superstar Kamal Haasan was snapped on the sets. The veteran actor will be seen promoting his upcoming film, Vikram.

As he posed for the photographers, host Kapil Sharma came to meet and greet him. The two posed while hugging each other and exchanging warm pleasantries.

Take a look at the pictures.

Kamal Haasan looks dapper in a beige suit, pair of jeans, and quirky sneakers. Kapil was dressed in all black.

Recently, actors Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey shot for an episode and it was all fun. Kapil shared pictures as well from the sets complimenting Ranveer's infectious energy. Ranveer replied, “LOVE YOU HAMESHA PAAJI!!!! I had a rollicking time as always !!! Thank you !!!!”

Kapil Sharma and his show are loved by fans worldwide. Kapil also never misses a chance to acknowledge his fans and often greets them on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar amongst others.

The audience waits for the weekend as the show is a stressbuster for them. This episode will also be high on entertainment for the audience.

Meanwhile, talking about Vikram, the action thriller is helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj and comes with a great ensemble of cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in ancillary roles. The music of Vikram is scored by Anirudh Ravichander and the movie is slated to release on June 3 this year.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Latest Video