Superb! KKK 11 fame Anushka Sen celebrates her 19th birthday, gets THIS gift from her parents

MUMBAI: We have spotted Anushka essaying the role of Meher in the children fantasy show, Baalveer. And now she is the part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s youngest contestant Anushka Sen turned 19 today (August 4). Anushka is off to Udaipur for a small vacay with her parents, and to spend some quality family time.

On the birthday moment, Anushka’s parents planned this trip and also gifted her a lavish high-end watch. She sent many pictures of the same through her social media feeds to update her fan following.

The pearl finish of the watch is beautiful and Anushka was flaunting the same.

The branded watch which was gifted to Anushka is worth Rs 40,000. It may be more on the higher side if it is customised for the birthday girl.

Anushka is spending some fun gala time with her family and also thanked them for the beautiful surprise trip. Anushka uploaded many snaps of the same.

Anushka can be seen in the reality show. She has jelled up well with the co-contestants specially Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. She calls them ‘bhaiya’ and also spent time at Varun’s house playing virtual soccer.

Not only this, Varun gave Anushka a customised gift of amazing sneakers. Anushka wore them to her trip and wrote ‘Thanks bro’. Varun wished her with a note that read: Happy birthday @anushkasen0408 ! Don't ever change! Lots of love!

Anushka replied, “Thank you so much myyy brotherrr! BIG HUG AND LOADS OF LOVE.”

Arjun Bijlani too wished her saying, “Happy birthday baby girl !!! Keep shining!! @anushkasen0408.”

Anushka’s performances in the show are really appreciated being the smallest kid on the show. The actress has been riding high on success at a young age. She is gaining huge popularity with a wow fan base.

We wish her lots of happiness and good luck on her birthday.

