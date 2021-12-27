Superb! No eliminations in Bigg Boss 15 this week

MUMBAI: In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, we saw RRR cast and crew including SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt, who graced the show to promote their film. Even Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur promoted their film Jersey tonight. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa also joined for the promotion of their song Dance Meri Rani.

Here is a quick summary of everything that happened.

11:00 PM

Rakhi is angry with the fact that Devoleena didn't give her a gift. Rakhi is upset with the actress and decides that she won't support Devoleena henceforth.

Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Umar, and Devoleena are nominated for eliminations. Nora gets the task of announcing the evictions. However, she reveals that there won't be any eliminations this week.

It's Tejasswi's turn to open the gift, and it's from Karan. He gifts her his Panda jacket. He also confesses his love for Tejasswi.

Guru praises everyone for their game inside the house. Rashami opens her gift from Umar. It's a very romantic letter and Umar gives her a hoodie. Devoleena gets a gift from Abhijit. Pratik gets a letter and gift from Devoleena. Nishant gets a gift from Shamita. Pratik opens another gift which is from Nishant. He gets a jacket. Nishant gets another gift from Pratik. He gets a shirt from Pratik. Shamita and Rakhi don't get a gift from anyone.

10:45 PM

The contestants have turned secret Santa for their fellow housemates. Nora makes them open the gifts. Abhijit gets underwear. He reads the letter which is from Rakhi. Umar is asked to open the gift next. He gets a chain. He reads the letter which is from Rashami. Karan gets socks and a gift from Tejasswi.

10:39 PM

Nora and Guru meet with the contestants. They get ready for a fun task. Nora fires the questions on the contestants. Nora invites Karan and Tejasswi first. Nora asks whether they have shared a candy ever. They deny. Nora makes them share a candy. Tejasswi gets conscious. Nora makes Karan propose to Tejasswi. Karan turns romantic while proposing to Tejasswi. He goes down on his knees and gives a rose to Tejasswi. Nora makes the boys do the hook step of Garmi. Nora invites Pratik and Umar next. She makes them flaunt their abs.

10:27 PM

Salman Khan welcomes Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa who have joined to promote Dance Meri Rani. Nora teaches the dance steps of Dance Meri Rani to Salman. Nora plays a game with Salman. Guru sings a song for Salman.

10:19 PM

Shamita Shetty is very angry with Rakhi Sawant for making fun of her frozen shoulder. Shamita starts crying and states that it hurts. Nishant and Shamita move the conversation to the washroom. Shamita is also very angry with Pratik for poking in it. Shamita says that she is done with the show and wants to go home. Nishant wants to calm her down.

10:15 PM

A new task Begins wherein the housemates have to dedicate loser no 1 jersey to their fellow housemates. Pratik gives the jersey to Rashami. Nishant gives the jersey to Devoleena. Shamita gives the jersey to Rakhi. Devoleena gives the jersey to Karan. Rakhi gives the jersey to Shamita Shetty. Karan gives the jersey to Rashami. Tejasswi gives the jersey to Abhijit. Rashami gives the jersey to Karan. Umar gives the jersey to Tejasswi. Bichukale gives the jersey to Tejasswi. After the task, Shahid and Mrunal take leave. Mrunal takes the opportunity to dance with Salman Khan.

10:05 PM

Salman welcomes Shahid and Mrunal

Salman Khan welcomes Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur on stage. They bring dhol on stage to celebrate Salman's birthday on stage.

9:58 PM

A new task waits for the contestants wherein contestants will be asked questions and the rest of the contestants agree or disagree. And when disagreed, the contestant on the hot seat will be slapped. The first contestant is Umar Riaz. Next to go is Rashami Desai. Rashami is asked whether she will date Umar outside the house. Rashami starts blushing. On being asked whether she is jealous of Tejasswi majority agree. Later, Rashami gets a fan question. The fan reveals that she is bi*ching about Teja, Umar and Karan to everyone. Salman talks about eliminations.

9:50 PM

Salman Khan asks Shamita Shetty about her expressions while washing utensils. Rakhi pokes fun at her as she can make her hairdo inside the house but not wash utensils. Shamita reveals that she has a frozen shoulder and says that she is in pain.

9:32 PM

Salman Khan makes his entry on Bhai Ka Birthday. He talks about nominated contestants.

Credits: Bollywood Life



