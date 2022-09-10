SUPERB! Sherdil Shergill fame Dheeraj Dhoopar LUXURIOUS abode is simply mesmerising

Dheeraj lives in a plush house in Mumbai where he resides with his family. The viewers have seen several pictures and videos which give us a sneak peek into Dheeraj's luxurious abode.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 08:07
SUPERB! Sherdil Shergill fame Dheeraj Dhoopar LUXURIOUS abode is simply mesmerising

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Colors' newly launched drama series Sherdil Shergill.

The actor is playing the lead role opposite television hottie Surbhi Chandna. This is the second time Surbhi and Dheeraj have collaborated on a project.

Before Sherdil Shergill, Dheeraj and Surbhi were seen together in Naagin 5. Dheeraj is seen in a totally different avatar in this show. His character Rajkumar Yadav, is loved by viewers.

Well, we all know that actors have hectic shooting hours whenever they are doing a daily soap. They rarely get to spend time at home with their loved ones. But whenever they get time, they ensure that they live in utmost comfort.

A lot of television actors own luxurious apartments in Mumbai, and they are filled with top-class amenities that provide them with luxury and comfort.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/confirmed-surbhi-chandna-locked-saurabh-tewaris-upcoming-show-colors-220518

Dheeraj lives in a plush house in Mumbai where he resides with his family. The viewers have seen several pictures and videos which give us a sneak peek into Dheeraj's luxurious abode.

So, let's take a look:

 

Well, we must say that Dheeraj prefers living in style.

 

What do you think about Dheeraj's house? Tell us in the comments.

 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

 

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-pinjara-khubsurti-ka-fame-bhoomika-mirchandani-bags-colors-upcoming-show

 

 

sherdil shergill Surbhi Chandna Colors Dheeraj Dhoopar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Kundali Bhagya Naagin Shraddha Arya Ekta Kapoor Zee TV Vinny Arora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 08:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SUPERB! Sherdil Shergill fame Dheeraj Dhoopar LUXURIOUS abode is simply mesmerising
MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Colors' newly launched drama series Sherdil Shergill.The actor is playing...
Exclusive! Gaurav Sharma Roped in for The Q's First Original Comedy Series
MUMBAI: As it is seen today, digital platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee 5, and many more, are steadily...
Goodbye review! Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional family drama falls flat at many places
MUMBAI: Goodbye which is directed by Vikas Bahl has been the talk of the town trailer was out, no doubt the trailer...
Uff! Check out Ishaan Khattar's Super Hot Shirtless Looks
MUMBAI: Ishaan Khattar looks super hot and desirable in his Instagram posts, which make us go weak on our knees. The...
Hotness Alert! Kirti Kulhari Bold Looks are to Die for
MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari, who is known for her famous roles in films like Pink, Blackmail and Uri, looks super hot and...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”
MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in...
RECENT STORIES
Goodbye review! Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional family drama falls flat at many places
Goodbye review! Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer emotional family drama falls flat at many places