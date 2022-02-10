Superb! Sreejita De to get hitched soon

MUMBAI: There is no place better than Paris to profess your love. Sreejita De experienced this when her German beau, Michael Blohm Pape, put a ring on her finger in front of the Eiffel Tower. They got engaged on December 21 last year while they were on a trip to Europe.

Talking about it, Sreejita says, “We were walking around the city and restaurant hopping. In the evening, we were in a garden in front of the Eiffel Tower. After a couple of hours, we decided to leave for our hotel and started walking through the garden. We stopped almost in front of the tower and hugged each other. The next moment, he got the ring out and proposed.”

The actress says that she was surprised. She adds, “Suddenly I saw Michael go down on his knees and ask me to marry him. I kept wondering if it was really happening. I had an inkling that it might happen, but that has been the case on every trip (laughs!). He chose 21/12/2021 for its uniqueness.”

In all likelihood, they will get hitched by the end of this year. It will be a close-knit ceremony with about 100 people in attendance. She wants to choose a time when people can travel freely to India and Germany. She will move to Germany eventually. She plans to relocate after five years, as she still wants to act, work, and earn a bit more in Mumbai.

Credits: TOI



