Superb! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar has a savage reply to trolls

MUMBAI: Sunayana Fozdar is a television actress who made her television debut in the show Santaan on Star Plus. She is currently playing the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on Sony SAB.

The previous actress, Anjali Mehta, walked out of the show after differences with the makers. Sunayana faced a lot of trolls for her casting but is finally being accepted by the audience.

Reacting to social media trolls, she said to a portal, “Humein taaliyan bhi public me milti hai, gaaliyan bhi public me’, She further added sayin that, ‘You should ignore trolls and don’t get into a mess.’ When I joined the show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), there was so much trolling. Jitni curiosity thi, log utna gussa bhi ho rahe the.”

She continued, “There was a lot of hatred. The way I dealt with it was by ignoring. People who were angry with me, my only reply to them was my ‘folded hands’. That’s how I won over a lot of people.”

Sunayana has worked in SuperCops against Supervillains, Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, SAB TV's C.I.D., Savdhaan India, Mahisagar, Aahat, and Yam Hain Hum, Sony TV's Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, and Colors TV's Belan Wali Bahu.

She has endorsed over 100 companies, has been in Kannada films and has a famous song called Happy with Allu Arjun.

