Superb! These actresses are giving us major style goals with their winter airport looks

The winters are here, and our warm clothes are out. While we snugging in our blankets indoors, we need to doll up in style when we are out. And when it comes to getting ready in style, Bollywood divas are our go-to people.

As they travel for their shoots and for much-needed breaks, actresses dress up in style. They not just do they stay warm but they keep the temperature soaring. To help you make a sizzling entry into winter, we bring you the top airport winter fashion goals carved by Bollywood divas that are making us swoon.

Have a look.

https://m.timesofindia.com/tv/web-stories/hindi/stylish-winter-airport-looks-of-tv-actresses/photostory/88704438.cms

Jasmin Bhasin

Avneet Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur

Sana Makbul

Divyanka Tripathi

Anita Hassanandani

Erica Fernandes

Karishma Tanna

Ankita Lokhande

Nikki Tamboli

All the actresses inpire us with their on-point style.

So whose look do you like the most?

Hit the comments below.

Credits: TOI





