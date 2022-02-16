Superb! Urfi Javed says it is an honour to be compared with Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed is a well-known personality. known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga, Bella in Bepannaah, and Mira in Puncch Beat Season 2. She also participated as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

The actress is among most discussed social media celebrities who is often in the news for her unique choice of clothes. She has been trolled openly for her DIY outfits, some of which are inspired by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. In a recent interaction, the actress opened up about being compared to Rakhi Sawant, who has also been in several controversies in the past.

Rakhi was in the news when she announced through Instagram that she has taken the decision to split up with Ritesh after their time together in Bigg Boss 15. She clarified that the couple tried to make it work even with the differences but have now decided to enjoy their lives separately.

“Whatever she does, she doesn’t care about anyone. I mean today she is earning good for herself so I think she is an inspiration in many ways. I don’t mind being compared to her, it’s actually an honour. She came from zero and now she is where she is. I don’t mind being compared with her, I don’t like putting women down,” Urfi said.

Rakhi is a dancer, model, actress and television talk show host, who has appeared in many Hindi films and was a contestant on Bigg Boss 1, 14, and 15.

Credits: Koimoi