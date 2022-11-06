Superb! This is what Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have named their son

MUMBAI: Bharti announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. The couple tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. She had later revealed that she is expecting the baby in the first week of April.

They recently welcomed their first baby and enjoying the parenthood phase. Bharti and Haarsh keep their fans updated about their life through their interesting videos and vlogs. The two had initially shared that they fondly call their baby Gola, but will soon be revealing their name. Now, the latest we hear is that Bharti has named her son Laksh.

In one of her videos, Bharti shared in her video that her son is used to seeing his mother and father working. Witty Bharti further added that Laksh was also working before he was born! Bharti and Haarsh recently shared a few videos from their Goa trip. It was also their son's first flight. Bharti in her video revealed that they were staying at the same place where they got married and also showed her fans how her son's two nannies keep fighting with each other.

Hunarbaaz and The Khatra Show. Bharti resumed work within 11 days after delivering her baby. While many praised her for her decision, there were few who criticized her for not giving time to the baby.

Bharti and Haarsh are currently seen on Hunarbaaz as hosts with Parineeti Chopra, Mithun Chakraborty, and Karan Johar on the judges' panel. They had earlier asked for suggestions for the names of their soon-to-be-born baby. Karan told her, "Bahut-bahut aapko mohabbat. Mujhe bas dar hai ki yahin hone waala hai" (A lot of love to you. I am only scared that the baby will be born here).

