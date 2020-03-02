Supermodel of the Year: Did Renee deserve to get evicted?

MUMBAI: Supermodel of the Year is having an extremely successful run with each episode, thanks to its twists and drama. It is an reality show where viewers see several women contestants competing against each other for the Supermodel of the Year title. It provides them with the opportunity to begin their career in the modelling industry. The show initially started with a boot camp where no contestants were eliminated.

Now, many contestants are out of the show including Renee. Yes, Renee is out of the show after her last survival battle with Drisha more. Renee is famously known being India's Rihanna.

Meanwhile, Drisha is an actress and model who came into limelight with the show. She is originally from Chalisgaon, Maharashtra. Drisha has done several print advertisements and has featured in commercials for Renault and various clothing brands.

Both the models struggled hard to survive.

Now, we came across a picture shared by a fan who asks us our favourite in the survival battle. Both gave tough competition to each other, and it is difficult to decide who deserved to stay.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.