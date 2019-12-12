News

Superstar Salman Khan sleeps on the couch at home! Here’s why…

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for a while now with its eccentric characters and rib-ticking comedy.

Superstar Salman Khan recently shot for an episode of TKSS, which he also co-produces, to promote his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, which is scheduled to release on December 20, 2019. The superstar has finally understood the power of social media and is on a spree when it comes to promoting the show.

While talking to Kapil Sharma, Salman made some revelation about his sleeping pattern and it is hilarious, to say the least. Speaking about how he cannot fall asleep on his bed, Salman said that he cannot sleep and moves over and lies down on the couch at his home. Post the discussion, the two ended up laughing after they quipped that he sleeps on the couch because he is alone on it.

In other news, it is being said that Salman, who hosts Bigg Boss 13, might not continue to host the show in its extended weeks owing to his health issues.

Credits: Pinkvilla

