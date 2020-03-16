Superstar Singer 2: Exclusive! Master Pawandeep Rajan shares his childhood memories

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show coming up on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under masters, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun and one can see many talented singers auditioning. The talent has shocked the judges and the audiences.

A few have been selected, and in the upcoming episode, the final audition will take place.

Indian Idol fame Pawandeep Rajan is one of the masters, and he would be training and guiding the contestants. He recently celebrated his birthday with the kids on the sets of the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the singer and asked him about a song that he relates to and his childhood birthday memories.

Now that you are the captain of the show, which is the one song that you relate to?

Well, there are many songs that I relate to. The list changes every 2 to 3 years. I have connected to a lot of songs, so I can’t mention one song.

What are your childhood birthday memories?

I have many memories with mom and dad. I used to celebrate my birthday with them by cutting a cake and having the neighbours coming over. These days we go to the jungle, camp, have jamming sessions, and play games.

What message do you have for your fans?

Thank you for all the love and support that you’ll have bestowed on me. Now, I request you to support these kids as they are super talented.

Pawandeep Rajan is no doubt one of the most talented singers of the show, and we wish his team the best of luck.

