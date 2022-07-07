Superstar Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor to grace the show

Superstar Singer 2 is the number one reality show on television and in the upcoming episodes Ranbir and Vaani will be seen gracing the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:14
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

( ALSO READ : Superstar Singer Season 2: Shocking! Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali threatened on television )

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show where they come and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show where they would be having fun segments with the little contestants and the host of the show.

They would be coming to the show to promote their upcoming movie Shamshera.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show )


About Author

