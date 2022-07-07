Superstar Singer Season 2: Exclusive! Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor to grace the show

MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show where they come and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

As per sources, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show where they would be having fun segments with the little contestants and the host of the show.

They would be coming to the show to promote their upcoming movie Shamshera.

Well, the episode is going to be an entertaining one and the audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it.

