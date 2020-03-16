Superstar Singer Season 2: Wow! Neha Kakkar's special gesture for Mohammad Faiz will melt your heart

MUMBAI :Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV. The show is doing extremely well for itself and has become the number one reality show on television.

It’s a kids' reality show. Kids between the age group of 6 to 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges with their performance.

Along with the judges, we have masters who train the children to sing.

Every week new celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the contestants and the judges of the show.

Neha Kakkar will be gracing the upcoming episode where she will be interacting with the judges and the contestants. She would be coming to promote her upcoming show Indian Idol where one would see her as a judge.

In the upcoming episode, Mohammad Faiz will give a special performance for Neha and her husband and it will meet the singer’s heart.

She would tell Faiz that he creates magic when he sings. Further, she would sign on his guitar as a sign of appreciation.

Well, there is no doubt that Faiz is one of the strongest contestants and the audience feels that he could be the winner of the show.

The little lad is one of the most popular contestants on the show and has a massive fan following.

