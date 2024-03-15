Superstar Singer Season 3 Contestant Harmeher Kaur wows Captain Pawandeep Rajan with her guitar skills

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown format, 'Superstar Singer 3’, is a kid’ singing reality show, which has captivated the nation with the spectacular talent of its young participants. This season seeks to build the heritage of Indian music with its quest to uncover ‘Sangeet Ke Naye Hunar, Jo Banenge Kal Ke Darohar’. 'Super Judge' Neha Kakkar helms this incredible musical adventure with Captains Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble, who will impart their musical knowledge to the little wonders while beloved host, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, motivates them with his infectious energy.

This weekend, the contestants will give their best in the 'Final Auditions' to secure their position in the Top 15 and amidst the intense competition, the contestants will indulge in some fun-filled moments with Captains and Host. Amidst many mesmerising performances, the multitalented Harmeher Kaur, from Thane, Maharashtra will not only amaze everyone with her singing prowess but also know how to work magic with a guitar. During her performance, she'll leave everyone, especially Captain Pawandeep, spellbound with her guitar skills. Pawandeep will be so mesmerized that he'll join her on stage, picking up a guitar himself, and together, they'll create magic as Harmeher serenades everyone with the classic ‘Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara’.

To watch these magical moments, tune into Superstar Singer 3, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!